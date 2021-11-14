 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert