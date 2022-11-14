 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert