Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.