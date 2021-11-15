This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
