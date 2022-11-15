Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.