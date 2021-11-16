 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

