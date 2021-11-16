This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is foreca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We …
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Frid…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the C…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WN…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …