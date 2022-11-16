 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

