 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert