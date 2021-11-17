This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is foreca…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WN…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Frid…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the C…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Thursday's winds could…