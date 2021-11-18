Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.