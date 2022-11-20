 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

