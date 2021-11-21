 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

