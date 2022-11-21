Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.