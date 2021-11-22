This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
