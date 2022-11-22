Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.