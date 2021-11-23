Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking a…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should e…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in th…