This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wi…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It m…