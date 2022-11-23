 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

