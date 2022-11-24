Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
