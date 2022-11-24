 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

