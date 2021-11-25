This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 d…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should e…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in th…