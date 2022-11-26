This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
