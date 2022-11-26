 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert