 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert