Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.