Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should e…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Counci…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in th…