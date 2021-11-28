Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
