Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
