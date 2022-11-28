 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible late. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

