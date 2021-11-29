 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

