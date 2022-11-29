This evening in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
