 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert