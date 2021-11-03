Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.