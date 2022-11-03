This evening in Council Bluffs: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
