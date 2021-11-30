Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.