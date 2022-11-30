Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 17 degrees is tod…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs …
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.