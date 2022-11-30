Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.