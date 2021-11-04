 Skip to main content
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

