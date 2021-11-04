This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. I…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperature…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 15 to …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Coun…