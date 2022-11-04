This evening in Council Bluffs: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
