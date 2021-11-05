 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert