Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
