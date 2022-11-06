 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

