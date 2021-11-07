 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

