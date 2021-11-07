For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
