Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

