Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

