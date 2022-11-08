This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 d…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.