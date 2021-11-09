This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
