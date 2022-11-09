Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
