For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs wil…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this…