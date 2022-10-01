Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.