Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.