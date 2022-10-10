 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

