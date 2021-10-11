For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bl…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing w…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is t…