Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

