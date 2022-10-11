 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 49F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

