For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few showers early then thundershowers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bl…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a siz…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing w…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The …
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bl…