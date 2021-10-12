 Skip to main content
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few showers early then thundershowers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

