Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
