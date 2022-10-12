 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week. 

