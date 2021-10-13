This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
