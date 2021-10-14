 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

