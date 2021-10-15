 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

