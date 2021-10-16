Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
