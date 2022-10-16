 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

